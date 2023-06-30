Noah Cyrus Claps Back At Hate Over Engagement News -- Recalls Internet Bullying Driving Her To Suicidal Thoughts At 11

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Wow. Noah Cyrus has been dealing with so much unnecessary hate since announcing her engagement — and she’s calling it all out!

If you missed the big news, the 23-year-old announced earlier this week that she officially said “yes” when boyfriend Pinkus proposed. The German designer popped the Q just two months after they went public with their romance, so this all happened fast! But, hey, when ya know, ya know! While we were all happy for Miley Cyrus‘ kid sis, apparently there were a TON of trolls who slid into her comment section leaving nasty messages. And it’s taken a toll on her mental health. Awful!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Make Me (Cry) singer reflected on her past mental health struggles and how these feelings have been stirred up because of this onslaught of online hatred. She expressed:

“Since I’ve announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me. Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body — as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old.”

The Ponyo star, who grew up in the shadow of her mega-famous sister, recalled the criticism she received as such a young child — while she “was still forming my brain.” Noting how it had a detrimental impact on her mental health, she continued:

“I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself — that little girl self — didn’t deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards. I’ve been reminded again today how deeply f**ked the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn’t worth living, ending up suicidal and dependent on drugs.”

Jeez. That’s terrible. Looking into the future, she continued:

“I worry so deeply for the children growing up on the internet and for my own children. No one deserves the words I’ve read today, and I’m lucky I’m in a place that these words don’t trigger me into hurting myself once again. The internet is hell on earth, and we’re all here together.”

The fact that she was trying to share a huge milestone in her life with her fans and was then met with this reaction? Def hell on earth!

In a follow-up post, Noah clarified that she’s addressing this issue in hopes of raising awareness for those “being affected by these same words being told to them and far worse”:

“We live in 2023, we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives. I’m so sick of it. People are losing their lives to these type of words. Murderous words that you people drop at the press of a button, and there is never any accountability held. I’m so tired of seeing it on the daily. It really makes me sick.”

Leaving things off on a positive note, she told her fans:

“You’re all so beautiful, and I love you. I hope you feel my love from afar today, wherever you may be.”

Such a thoughtful post about a very serious problem.

It’s also not the first time Noah has spoken openly about her mental health challenges and drug addiction. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in September of last year, she revealed how in December 2020 she “decided to try and kick my addiction to downers, prescription pills, painkillers, Xanax.” Before seeking help, she realized later:

“I was just waiting for one day that maybe I wouldn’t wake up. I don’t know where it was heading. There were a lot of scary moments.”

She’s been through and overcome so much at her young age! We’re so sorry her happy moment was ruined by these harsh commenters and hope her vulnerability in speaking out helps bring an end to this online bullying. Reactions? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

