Noel Gallagher Says Harry Styles Isn't A Real Musician!

Noel Gallagher continues to choose violence when it comes to giving his opinion on today’s music icons.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, the Oasis alum took aim at none other than Harry Styles, whom Noel insisted is not a “real” musician because of his reality TV origin. Ouch!

Referencing the reality show on which Simon Cowell assembled the group that would become One Direction, the 54-year-old said:

“The X Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.”

We mean… the X Factor has something to do with music. It’s a talent competition that’s been judged by an actual music mogul (Cowell), as well as some of music’s biggest names, like Mel B, Demi Lovato, and Britney Spears.

Related: Harry Fan Sues After Being ‘Crushed’ By The Crowd During One Of His Concerts

According to the Wonderwall songwriter, though, X Factor alums don’t work as hard as “real” musicians do — and he believes Harry is no exception. The rocker continued:

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

Predictably, the 28-year-old’s stans begged to differ, and pointed out the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is credited as a writer on every track on both of his albums — not to mention, has multiple songwriting credits from his time with 1D. Not that Noel did any research or anything…

Other fans simply blasted Noel for hating on Harry, writing:

“Flops always trying to stay relevant by mentioning Harry’s name.” “Noel gallagher, yet again, has an opinion no one asked for”

This isn’t the first time Gallagher put the X Factor alum in his cross-hairs. In 2017, Noel argued that his pet cat could have written Harry’s debut solo single Sign of the Times in “about 10 minutes.”

He went on to suggest that other songwriters likely wrote the track for the superstar, telling Absolute Radio:

“People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write s**t like Sign of the Times for Harry Styles.”

Noel has also previously expressed similar distaste for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, who he believes prioritize “style over substance” when it comes to their work. Yes, going after Taylor Swift, how original…

He mused during a September 2020 appearance on the Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast:

“I find that these young ­people in the music game — they f**king look great, they’ve all got tattoos and the image and all that f**king bollocks, but really they’re just s**t. They’re not saying anything… The biggest-selling acts are s**t, whereas when I was growing up, the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world. Now the biggest thing in the world is f**king Taylor Swift. What? F**k off.”

Do U agree with the industry vet? Or is Noel sipping too much Haterade these days? Sound off in the comments.

[Image via Rob Brydon/Harry Styles/YouTube]