Kourtney Kardashian Says Pregnancy Was 'God's Plan' -- She & Travis Barker Had STOPPED Trying!

We knew Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had conceived their baby naturally, after quitting IVF. But it turns out they did it without even trying!

On this week’s episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kourt opened up about getting pregnant — aptly timed considering she just gave birth to son Rocky Barker at the beginning of this month.

She expressed in a confessional:

“So much love, so much prayer went into this, and I just couldn’t be happier for this blessing. It happened on Valentine’s Day. I mean, people would always say to us, ‘When you stop trying, it’s just going to happen.'”

And that’s exactly what happened! They had legit QUIT trying, deciding it wasn’t something they were going to have!

“We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God’s hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then… God’s plan.”

Wow. Kourtney added later how much it “truly feels like a miracle being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life.” And on Valentine’s Day! For a Halloween baby! Without even trying! Feels like fate to us!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think the trick is NOT trying?? Let go and let God? Or were they always going to have a baby no matter what??

