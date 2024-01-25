White Lotus Star Tom Hollander Mistakenly Got Paid Tom Holland's 7-Figure Avengers Salary!

Ha! It’s one thing for an audience member to mix two actors’ names up while watching the opening credits and wondering how the heck baby Tom Holland is in 2001’s Gosford Park. It’s quite another for the accounting department to make that mistake!

However, that’s exactly what happened to Feud star Tom Hollander! The British character actor is beloved for playing cantankerous ne’er-do-wells, and you’ve no doubt seen him in something the past few years, be it The White Lotus Season 2, Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, About Time, Bird Box, 2005’s Pride & Prejudice. What you haven’t seen him in is a Spider-Man costume! But that didn’t stop someone from sending him Tom Holland’s ENORMOUS Marvel paycheck!

Related: Eva Mendes Rubs Ryan Gosling’s Oscar Nomination In The Face Of Early Barbie Haters!

During his appearance on Late Night on Tuesday, Seth Meyers asked Tom if he ever got mistaken for the hot, young movie star. Hollander responded that he did, though only in “non-visual contexts.” Ha! He also said it was annoying to him since he “was here first” — but worse for children who were told they were meeting Spidey! But one time it was more than a little inconvenient… He explained:

“It was a terrible moment. I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England for 300 pounds a week… I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for 30 grand or so, which was gonna get me through the next year or so, and I was thinking, ‘well this is marvelous, I’m very prosperous.'”

Then he checked his email and saw his agency — the one he “briefly” shared with Tom Holland — had sent his “first box-office bonus for The Avengers.” He opened it and…

“It was an astonishing amount of money. And it was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one… And it was more money than I’ve ever… It was a seven-figure sum.”

WHOA! Holland was so young and getting paid so much, he said all his $30k smugness “disappeared very quickly.” Ha! We bet! But then he enjoyed the night out at the theater with his date Zendaya and everything didn’t seem so bad. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the real end of the story (below)!

Amazing! We wonder if Fright Night director Tom Holland has ever had the same mixup happen to him!

[Image via Late Night/Marvel/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]