North West Is Experimenting With Special Effects Makeup! LOOK!

This is so cool!

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to brag a little bit about her oldest daughter, 7-year-old North West.

The little girl — who turns 8 in June, BTW — is seriously getting into some very cool areas of the makeup and beauty world!

Related: Kim Straight-Up Asks Addison Rae What’s Up With Her Kourtney Konnection!

As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained in her social media post (below), her “creative baby” Nori spent time this weekend experiment with special effects makeup and creating life-like skin and scar tissue:

Wow!!!

Creative, indeed. Quick, somebody get North linked up with Jordan Peele, and maybe the two can collab on designing and filming an epic horror movie!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram]