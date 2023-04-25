American Airlines Passenger URINATES On Fellow Traveler Mid-Flight! WHAT?!

An American Airlines passenger was pretty PISSED after a recent flight… literally!

The air traveler’s trip went horribly wrong while thousands of feet up in the sky after a fellow passenger allegedly URINATED on them!

Yes, you read that right.

According to New Delhi TV, the peeing passenger was apparently intoxicated and got into an argument with the poor victim on a flight from New York to New Delhi, India. They presumably decided to try to win the fight by whipping it out taking a leak!

The pisser was arrested upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will further investigate the situation, according to the news station. American Airlines has since addressed the matter in a statement of their own, saying:

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board.”

However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla later followed up, claiming there was never an official complaint filed regarding the situation:

“There was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them.”

Hmmm, maybe the victimized passenger didn’t have time to stop and file a complaint, as they had to, you know, GO WASH OFF THE URINE IN A 3-DAY SHOWER. So wild!

Strangely enough, though, this isn’t even the first time this has happened THIS YEAR! The outlet reported this is at least the second time in two months a passenger has been peed on during an American Airlines flight!

What do you even do about that?? Share all your thoughts on this absolutely BONKERS situation in the comments down below!

