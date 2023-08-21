Tom Brady Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap (And Jokes About Returning To NFL?!) As Things With Irina Shayk Heat Up!

Could Tom Brady be coming out of retirement once more?!

Or is he just joking about his football plans — and only going shirtless to impress his super-sexy new supermodel love Irina Shayk??

On Saturday, the 46-year-old football legend took to his Instagram Stories to share a thirst trap. In the photo, he low-key promoted his TB12 protein brand by taking off his shirt and joking about how he was feeling so good he wanted to pop up at some NFL team’s training camp to give the game just one more go.

Along with a few cry-laughing emojis, the former New England Patriots signal caller wrote this funny quip on the pic:

“Side effects of @tb12sports protein … mid august rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to”

LOLz!

We wonder what Gisele Bündchen would have to say about that… Even if it’s just a joke, the idea of even more football must still be a sore spot for his ex! Or maybe she DGAF at this point!!

But the pic itself is the real story here! Tom’s protein brand apparently has him feeling so good that he’s up to joke about a QB return and show off his flat and toned stomach with it!

Ch-ch-check out the snap for yourself (below):

Whoa!!

Tom’s still got it even as he gets closer to 50. And now, Irina’s got that in her life, too!

What do U make of the gridiron great’s thirst trap, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Irina Shayk/Instagram]