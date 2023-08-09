NYPD Blue Television Star Austin Majors' Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know the cause behind the tragic death of former child star Austin Majors.

As you may recall, back in February, we reported on Majors’ sudden death at just 27 years old.

He had grown up in Hollywood, and starred in many television productions and movies as a child. His most notable role was that of the young Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue. In that gig, he ended up starring in nearly 50 episodes of the popular, long-running opposite David Caruso and Dennis Franz.

Now, toxicology reports have come back with confirmation about the cause of his unexpected February death. Per TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has listed Majors’ death as “accidental.” They also specifically say “fentanyl toxicity” caused it. So, he succumbed to an overdose in which he ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl.

As for the location where Majors died, the report lists only “residence.” That is a curious note — or, omission. As we reported back in February, reports back then indicated the ex-child star died “while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles.”

Whatever the case with that, it makes for a tragic end to Majors’ life. He grew up on television, with minor roles and guest appearances on a variety of shows, including Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Providence, American Dad, NCIS, ER, According to Jim, and more.

Sadly, his acting career slowed down in the late 2000s. And ever since, he’d fallen out of the public eye. Now, from the medical examiner’s perspective, there is some scientific closure regarding the cause of his premature passing.

So awful. We continue to send our condolences to Majors’ family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

