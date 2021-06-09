Odette Annable Reveals She Suffered A Third Pregnancy Loss

Odette Annable has shared some terribly heartbreaking news.

The Walker actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she and husband Dave Annable recently suffered their third pregnancy loss.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Says Meghan Markle Reached Out After Her Pregnancy Loss

Alongside a photo of herself looking down at her belly when she was 15 weeks along, the 36-year-old wrote:

“NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT. The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us… I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together.”

So heartbreaking.

Read her full post (below).

[Image via WENN]