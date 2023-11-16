OnlyFans Model KICKED OUT For Flashing Boobs At Raiders Game! WATCH!

This OnlyFans model has a new collab — but local police aren’t too keen on it!

NFL fans will know the Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on Sunday, and boy, we don’t know if it was the excitement or just being in Sin City, but this gal went wild!

Danii Banks snagged some seats for the anticipated game over the weekend, and somehow ended up stealing the show… because she flashed her moneymakers! That’s right, during the game, the adult entertainer, sporting denim jeans and a sparkly jacket, pulled down her barely-there Raiders tube top to flash her chi chis to the 65,000-seat arena!! See (below):

It turns out the NFL wasn’t thrilled! Danii told TMZ on Wednesday that shortly after the daring move, security guards AND cops came over and gave her the boot. Yeah, we’re not surprised… They’re not the biggest fans of flashing ever since that Janet Jackson incident…

The model told the outlet she wasn’t arrested or ticketed though, just told to leave. She added that cops must have spotted her in the act, as she didn’t post the footage on Instagram until after she left.

Danii will be back soon, though, as she’s set to perform at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club on Friday — right across the street from Allegiant Stadium! LOLz!

Wait, was this whole thing just a really clever promotional stunt??

It’s safe to say that football fans definitely got more than they bargained for during that game! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

