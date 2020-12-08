Larsa Pippen Now 'Focusing On Her Kids' Amid Malik Beasley Scandal -- But Is She REALLY Unbothered By It?!

Larsa Pippen can act like nothing is different, but we’re having trouble believing it! Sorry, just being honest!

The former Real Housewives of Miami star has reportedly stepped back from public life a bit here in the weeks after she was spotted at a Miami mall hand-in-hand with married NBA star Malik Beasley. And wait ’til you hear what sources have to say about the 46-year-old’s bid to lay low while this all blows over!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about Larsa’s current lifestyle in the weeks after she got caught alongside Montana Yao‘s now-estranged husband. This claim (below) doesn’t pass the bull s**t test, but alas, here we are:

“The last thing Larsa needs is attention. She has been in Miami hanging out with her best friends Michelle Pooch and Loren Ridinger.”

Wait, WHAT?! The “last thing” she needs is attention?? This woman’s entire public profile thrives on attention! Did y’all seriously forget how we got here in the first place??

First, there was that infamous podcast in which she shaded the s**t out of the KarJenners and claimed she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian got her shot! And then more recently with the scandal involving Beasley, a star for the Minnesota Timberwolves! Oh, and all the while she’s been sharing cryptic (and sometimes not-so-cryptic) posts and likes on social media!

Girl, come on! You can say you’re “hanging out” or whatever, but let’s not act like attention is the “last thing” you need or want! That’s laughable!!!

Past all that bull s**t, the insider did relay some info about Larsa’s newfound family focus, sharing:

“She has been focusing on her kids and her jewelry brand that is going to be carried at Saks and other large retail stores.”

Well then! At least that’s something!

As you may recall, her eldest son Scotty Pippen Jr. is an up-and-coming basketball player at Vanderbilt University, with his sights set on pro ball one day. Wouldn’t it be awkward if he signed with the Timberwolves?! OOF!

Still, Scotty is apparently in routine contact with Larsa and his dad, retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen, according to the insider:

“Scotty Jr. is focusing on basketball and talks to his mother and father daily.”

We can only wonder if he’s telling mom to get this all out of her system before he joins the league. Ha!

Scotty Jr. has already seemingly responded to his mom’s actions at least once. Last Tuesday, days after the Beasley scandal first hit the newsstands, the 20-year-old college student-athlete tweeted this eyebrow-raising statement:

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

All good… Suuuuure…

It’s not just Scotty Jr. with his head in the clouds, though. He gets it from his momma!

Inexplicably, Larsa posted this pic (below) to her IG account on Monday, claiming she was on “cloud nine” even in the midst of her self-created social media firestorm:

Girl… come ON!

We believe Larsa is on cloud nine and completely unbothered about as much as we believed Kim Kardashian West when she took to IG to pretend to be unbothered by her ex-bestie’s tell-all podcast in the first place! Which is to say… not at all!

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?! The drama never ends! Not that we’re complaining! But still, what a s** t show!

Sound OFF with your reactions to all this down in the comment section (below)!

