Olivia Munn Admits It Felt Like Her ‘Body Was Failing’ Amid Breastfeeding Struggles

Olivia Munn continued to speak out about her struggles with breastfeeding.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a video to Instagram, in which she got even more honest about her difficult experiences trying to nurse her 10-week-old son Malcolm Hiệp. Munn detailed in the clip all of the various actions she has taken to help improve her breast milk production, noting that she has tried:

“2 lactation consultants, 3 breastfeeding pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin, heating pad to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps.”

Related: ‘Uncle’ Pete Davidson Meets John Mulaney & Olivia Munn’s Baby Boy!

Slipping on a supplemental nursing system (SNS), The Predator star said she even wore a “device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipple so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs.” However, all of her efforts were to no avail and led to more frustration:

“None of it worked! I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby.”

Thankfully, the new momma realized these were far from the truth and decided to say “f**k it.” She added while sharing clips of herself feeding Malcolm via breastfeeding and a bottle with some formula:

“Breastfeeding is good, and so is formula. To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

Say it louder for all the mommas to hear! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)



Several of Olivia’s fellow celebrity moms took to the comments section to praise the star for her candid message about breastfeeding, with Alyssa Milano writing:

“SNS System! I did this with both of my babies and then my milk supply went through the roof. You are my favorite and you got this. Text me if I can help in any way.”

Jeannie Mai commented:

“You’re the truthhh.”

JoAnna García Swisher then said:

“Yes! @oliviamunn ! I’m proud of you friend. We need to talk about this more.”

This isn’t the first time Munn has been honest with followers about her breastfeeding journey. Last month, the X-Men: Apocalypse alum spoke up about how it’s been “soooo hard” for her since welcoming her son with John Mulaney in November. She also revealed the number of supplements she’s taking in hopes of helping out her milk supply, sharing:

“8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants.”

Breastfeeding struggles are certainly a relatable experience for many mothers, and we sure so many appreciated Olivia for how vulnerable she has been throughout this process.

[Image via Olivia Munn/Instagram]