Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares Beautiful Quote About 'Grief' Following Mom's Death

In the wake of Olivia Newton-John’s death, her daughter is remembering her lovingly.

Chloe Lattanzi, whom Olivia shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, is still deep in the grieving process following her mother’s passing back on August 8. In a caption-less post the day of the tragic news, she shared a few beautiful photos of the two together which definitely gave us a lump in our throats. Now she’s posted again, this time with beautiful words — to provide insight into the process of accepting her new reality.

In an Instagram upload she merely captioned with a single red heart, this time she shared a quote by author Jamie Anderson:

“Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Beautiful and incredibly profound. It makes us want to hug all of our loved ones just a bit tighter and remind them how much we love them. See the full post (below):

Soon after the post went live, a swarm of support rolled in from fans and industry members alike. Singer Lana Blac commented:

“I love you!! Sending soooo much LOVEEE!!”

While her cousin, Olivia’s niece Tottie Goldsmith, wrote:

“That’s so beautiful”

So much love for the legendary actress. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons later added:

“This is perfect! Thinking of you and your grieving process, sweet girl.”

Aw! Leeza previously spoke to People about her friendship with Olivia and even revealed her final texts with the late icon:

“Her last text to me was, ‘I’m grateful for all the love in my life. I’m such a lucky person.’”

So heart wrenching. Olivia was a blessing and truly a sweet person to her core. Leeza noted:

“There will never be another like her…. a true angel on earth. Not just an iconic artist, but a humanitarian and game-changing voice for empowering women to show up for themselves. Like with so many others, she changed my life and encouraged me to reach higher and be better.”

In addition to her work in music and movies, the Physical singer battled breast cancer for 30 years and always remained an advocate for cancer awareness. She will forever be remembered fondly. Rest In Peace.

