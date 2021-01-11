Listen To This: Imagine It!

We’ve recommended Olivia Rodrigo as a “Listen To This” before. And this new song of hers is going to break her to the masses!
The High School Musical: The Musical star is a true talent! She sings. She plays piano. And she writes her very personal songs.
Drivers License is about a love that couldn’t be because her paramour was older than her and then ditched her for a blonde, rumored to be Sabrina Carpenter.
The gossip has youngsters going wild, but the song is great despite the dram!
If you love yourself some piano pop – think Sara Bareilles – then you will love this!
Check it out above!
Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Olivia Rodrigo!
