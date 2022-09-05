Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Play Nice On The Red Carpet At Don't Worry Darling Premiere!

It looks like things went off reasonably well for Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the red carpet on Monday!

The two stars were in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival, of course. And they walked the red carpet together along with the rest of the star-studded cast of Don’t Worry Darling in what ended up being a fairly normal show-out!

Of course, we reported hours ago that Wilde used her weekend press conference at the film fest to deny and deflect rumors about a supposed rift between her and Pugh. Panel moderators helped Olivia with that tactic, too. Everyone was clearly trying to let things go off without a meme-worthy hitch!

On the carpet itself, the 38-year-old Booksmart director and the 26-year-old Dune: Part Two star didn’t stand side-by-side in pics, but they were cordial and did their promo jobs as expected. Standing alongside them were the film’s other stars, too: Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine, and Nick Kroll.

You can see snaps from the red carpet tour HERE.

That follows hours after Pugh made a memorable entrance in Venice. Flying in from the Dune: Part Two set, the actress was too late to join Olivia at the press conference, but “Miss Flo” did make her mark all the same.

According to pics and vids uploaded to social media, she stepped off a water taxi in the city while rocking a rich purple-shaded Valentino bandeau top and button-up shirt. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted pics of Pugh in the look — which the A-lister topped off with an Aperol spritz. Because of course! You can see Florence looking completely relaxed and confident in those snaps HERE.

Very quickly over on Twitter, fan accounts went crazy for the video of Pugh feeling herself in the enjoyable Italian late-summer weather:

The vibes are for real! We’re here for it!

Then, later on Monday morning, Florence took to Instagram to show off her own uploads from the film festival. She shared a pic showing herself rocking that same purple outfit while strolling ahead with her grandmother by her side. And while Florence didn’t mention the movie directly in her upload, she obviously didn’t try to hide her whereabouts either, simply writing “I’m here” in the caption. Um, yeah!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

Such a busy weekend! And it looks so fun!!

It’s almost enough to make you forget about the drama for a moment. Yeah, almost… LOLz!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Don’t Worry Darling and all the drama and intrigue around it down in the comments (below)!

