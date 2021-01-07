OMG Harry Styles Fans Are FLIPPING OUT At Olivia Wilde On Instagram!

They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. But neither has anything on a bunch of jealous Harry Styles fans. And that’s what Olivia Wilde is learning this week.

The hate comes just after the two were spotted holding hands at his agent’s wedding over the weekend, basically confirming their relationship in such a public setting. At least one source said the One Direction alum was straight up referring to the House actress as his “girlfriend.”

Unfortunately, the dark lining that comes with the silver cloud that is dating Harry can be found on the 36-year-old’s most recent Instagram post — which happens to be a hilarious New Year’s meme. Instead of “goodbye 2020” messages, the post has instead been flooded with a ton of negative comments from the singer’s most dedicated following.

Related: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Deliciously Cruel Instagram Story

Ch-ch-check out the totally benign post — and the vitriol that followed (below):

Many Stylers criticized the fact that the Booksmart director started a relationship with the musician while working on the new film, Don’t Worry Darling, which she is directing and he is starring in. There was also a ton of mentions about the dress she wore to the wedding this past weekend. But most people were just super salty over the idea that she took their man. LOLz!

Here’s a small sampling of the harsh remarks:

“SHAME ON YOU” “Olivia Wilde you really lived up to your name your really wild dating Harry styles ( he’s 10 years younger than you)” “EWWWW. BTW what the hell were you wearing to that wedding? You looked like a drugged out hippie from the 70s.” “I don’t like you , leave harry alone please” “Harry can do 100x better then u” “You cheated on sudekis” “Olivia who do you think you are dating a man younger than you by 10 years. That’s just embarrassing tbh” “LEAVE HARRY HE IS NOT FOR U!” “You are lame. Talked all that talk about shilo but the real reason you got rid of him was to give your new d*ck a movie role”

Jeez, guys!

Once Directioners and Larries took notice of the shade being thrown in her comments section, they quickly came to save the day. A lot of supporters defended her, saying:

“where’s the treat people with kindness? leave her alone. she has done nothing. i’m so sorry for all the hate oh my god” “the fact that people came out of their way to comment hate here.. Embarrassing” “LEAVE OLIVIA ALONE TF” “you who say that you are fans of harry and play hate just for a photo do not deserve to be called fans, what is the point of saying that you like and love harry but always lack respect” “And when Harry held hands with Lizzo? Didn’t see y’all pressed then. Radio silence. This is nobody’s business :)”

What can we say Perezcious readers? Haters are apparently going to hate, especially when it comes to Harry.

What do U think about this brand new couple? Are U just as PO’d about their relationship as these Harry fans were? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN/Avalon]