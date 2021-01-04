We Knew It! Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Are Totally Dating!!!

We knew it!!!

We’ve been suspicious of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ever since she came to his defense on Twitter, but with absolutely nothing to back it up, we kept our pretty mouth shut about it. But no longer!

OK, to rewind…

Back in November we learned the shocking and saddening news that Olivia and longtime fiancé/baby daddy Jason Sudeikis had split months earlier.

Only a couple days later, Harry got attacked by conservative trolls online over the fact he wore a dress in his Vogue spread. We won’t go into details, as they’re inane tbh, but what caught our eye was the newly single Olivia jumping to his defense and calling out his main critic as “pathetic.”

Notably at the time, Olivia had been directing Harry in her sophomore film, some kind of mysterious domestic thriller called Don’t Worry Darling, co-starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan.

But the defense just seemed so… vicious… personal… passionate… We couldn’t help but speculate the two were more than co-workers. Now, just a few weeks later we learn we were right on the money!

Over the weekend, Olivia and Harry were photographed at a wedding together, and they were clearly very much there as a couple! A source told People on Monday:

“They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding. They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

The wedding was of Harry’s agent, Jeffrey Azoff to bride Glenn Christiaansen, and it was held at the picturesque San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. You can see pics and video of the smiling, hand-holding couple — looking dapper as usual — courtesy of Page Six HERE.

Innerestingly this isn’t the ONLY evidence we got over the weekend…

The (all-but-confirmed) couple were later spotted at Harry’s Los Angeles home, along with both of their luggage. She’s totally staying with him! At least, we assume, when Jason has the kids. You can see those photos over on DailyMail.com!

According to that outlet’s sources, the two were NOT together before casting (and obviously not before the Sudeikis split, which happened months ago) but rather started dating after “growing close” on the set of their film. The insider said:

“Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions.”

Another source elaborated to The Sun:

“They clicked immediately — they’re both very artistic, passionate people and it was one of those things where straight away everyone could see they had a spark. It’s no surprise something has happened, but now they’re quite open about it and out and about as a couple.”

You can’t argue with that. Going to a wedding with several high profile friends is definitely a classy coming out party for fledgling couple. They do not care who knows now! Very inneresting, considering filming has not yet finished on the film — just put on hiatus due to COVID safety regulations. She’ll still have to go back to work and direct her boyfriend, which could be risky — especially if things don’t work out.

But apparently these two have no worries. The Sun source continued, speaking about the total lack of concern over the age gap between the 36-year-old director and her 26-year-old leading man:

“Clearly they’re enjoying themselves and the age gap really isn’t a thing. Harry has obviously famously had a thing for older women but he’s just extremely mature himself, you’d never think there was a decade between them.”

Well, that’s certainly enough evidence for us!

One last fun note here… Olivia and Harry may owe their relationship to Shia LaBeouf. For real!

Remember, Wilde had initially cast Shia in the role Harry is playing but had to fire him because of his bad behavior — due to what she calls her “zero a**hole policy.” And that was before the shocking allegations of abuse even came out!

Olivia was so excited to get Harry on the film in his place. She told Vogue in the One Direction singer’s historic cover story:

“[Costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

She gushed:

“To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

Hmm. Sounds like she already had a little bit of a crush even then. Or who knows? Maybe they’d already started dating by that point! It was the December issue…

What do YOU think of this new couple??

