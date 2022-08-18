Olivia Wilde Spotted With Harry Styles In NYC Amid Her Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Jason Sudeikis!

Olivia Wilde is not letting her custody battle with Jason Sudeikis make her sweat!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old filmmaker was seen out and out with her boyfriend Harry Styles in New York City. She first was spotted saying goodbye to the singer in some workout gear before he met up with some friends. Later on, the couple stepped out together again to take a stroll through the West Village. For their city adventure, Olivia ditched the casual clothes and rocked a pair of cream-colored pants and a white and pink striped sweater. Meanwhile, Harry sported a pair of navy blue trousers, a button-down shirt, and a jacket with the words “Playdium Skate Club” on it. Unsurprisingly, they were also stopped by some fans on the street during their outing. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures HERE.

Olivia has been trying to appear cool, calm, and collected in public even though she has been dealing with her messy custody dispute with Jason over where their two children, Otis and Daisy, will primarily reside. As you may recall, the Book Smart director slammed her ex in a filing earlier this month for serving her legal papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon back in April:

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

However, Jason defended himself in his own filing. He insisted that he never intended for Olivia to be served on her big night, saying:

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

The actress still ended up scoring a legal victory, with the judge agreeing with her that New York was not their kids’ primary place of residence and dismissed Jason’s initial petition for custody in the state. As a result, the case will likely be held in California moving forward.

Oof! So much drama!

While Olivia is very “upset about the custody drama,” a source shared with People this week, she refuses to let their legal issues to hurt Otis and Daisy‘s relationship with Jason. The confidant said she still “wants the kids to see” the 46-year-old actor “as much as possible,” adding:

“She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.”

Here is hoping they can work things out for the sake of their little ones! But in the meantime, it looks like Olivia isn’t letting it affect her day-to-day life as much as possible. Thoughts on their whole situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

