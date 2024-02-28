Olivia Wilde Wears Completely Sheer Shirt During Paris Fashion Week -- LOOK!

Olivia Wilde was feeling herself!

The actress stepped out at the YSL runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in a FULLY sheer shirt! For the occasion, the Don’t Worry Darling director rocked a sheer black top that left nothing to the imagination under a black leather jacket. She paired it with matching gloves, a knee-length skirt, and heels. She also wore tinted sunglasses to complete a look that is sure to make her exes Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles think twice about leaving her!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Hot dayum!

And that expression! She KNOWS she was serving! LOLz!

Other celebs at the event included Zoe Saldana, Zoe Kravitz, and Lily Collins. But Olivia’s look was definitely a standout!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

