Omarosa Confirms Melania Is Sometimes 'Repulsed' By Donald Trump!

Almost three years since her big stint at the White House ended, political firecracker Omarosa is still spilling piping hot tea about her former employer, Donald Trump!

During a Tuesday appearance on the British morning show, Lorraine, the 46-year-old spoke candidly about the president’s marriage to his third wife and FLOTUS, Melania Trump, deeming their dynamic downright “strange” from the very beginning!

You’ll likely recall, Omarosa’s familiarity with the couple goes further back than most. After managing outreach to the Black community for his campaign in 2016, she was appointed Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in January 2017 — but her working relationship with DJT began over a decade ago when she appeared as a (villainous) contestant on season one of The Apprentice.

Omarosa cited their history in her latest claims, where she explained that Melania is sometimes “repulsed” by her famous husband:

“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’s marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating. And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”

She went on to reference a conspicuous moment from the final presidential debate to prove her point; in her *humble* opinion, the way Mrs. Trump pulled her hand away from POTUS in front of the cameras stood out as a clear sign the pair is not fond of each other!

“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years… sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him. As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”

She’s not wrong!

In fact, she’s kind of stating the obvious at this point. We’ve seen more than our fair share of awkward moments between Donald and Melania. People have gone as far as to come up with conspiracy theories about a potential body double standing in for a few of the matriarch’s public appearances! This wild idea aside, there is something undeniably off about America’s first couple.

We mean…

Not exactly screaming romance and a committed, supporting partnership here…

Plus, this is far from the first time someone has made this claim about the 50-year-old’s alleged secret disapproval of her husband. And like the Unhinged author, others have written books about it, too! Although Don’s administration has previously dismissed Omarosa’s credibility for speaking out about what goes on behind closed doors, you can really make a case for her observation here.

She touched on that subject during the Lorraine interview, explaining:

“Unfortunately, you know, if you speak out and speak truth to power, as we’ve seen with every book written about Donald Trump, he will try to have an injunction. And so, Donald Trump and his team of lawyers tried to stop the book from being published. But as you can see, not only did it get published, but it made the top spot on the New York Times bestsellers’ lists.”

Heard you, m’am!

As for the upcoming election, Omarosa’s throwing her support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who she thinks will ultimately win America’s vote. However, she does not believe Trump will leave the White House willingly:

“I think that he will fight leaving office. But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”

We surely hope so, too!

