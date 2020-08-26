Melania Trump Complained About Ivanka ‘Overstepping Her Boundaries’ With Donald, New Book Claims!

Here’s something we already knew: the women closest to Donald Trump are not fans of each other, and we have a feeling that’s just how he likes it!

We already reported on a tell-all book by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan that claims the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is cold and competitive, but a new one says their relationship is even worse than we originally thought.

FLOTUS’ former friend and staffer, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is set to release her book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, next Tuesday, and it promises to spill piping hot tea about just how much Mel allegedly loathes her husband’s eldest daughter.

As we covered, reporter Yashar Ali shared that Wolkoff has tapes of Trump’s wife making disparaging remarks about the president and his children. But it appears her biggest gripe is with Ivanka, whom Melania apparently felt was constantly trying to meddle and steal the spotlight from her!

A source connected to the book told DailyMail.com that Melania’s issues with her stepdaughter began when Trump was elected President. The insider dished:

“Melania complained that Ivanka was always competing with her for his attention, as if she knew better and was more capable of being the First Lady. Melania spoke out against Ivanka’s incessant need to involve herself in just about everything in the White House, even if it didn’t concern her. She would always find some way to meddle, someway to make her point be heard.”

Not surprising, seeing as this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about tension between Donnie’s favorite gals.

Jordan’s tell-all claimed that Melania was overheard referring to Ivanka as “The Princess” while Ivanka used to call her stepmother “The Portrait” because she didn’t speak very often. But tensions between the two have apparently boiled over since Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Washington D.C. when Trump took office in January 2017 and Ivanka was named Senior Advisor to the President

According to the book, Melania agreed with the many critics who felt that Ivanka “overstepped” her role in her father’s administration — and she apparently didn’t keep her thoughts to herself either. The source added:

“Melania said Ivanka has not shown her the respect a First Lady deserves and is constantly trying to steal the spotlight by overstepping her boundaries and behaving like her father’s most trusted confidant a la The Apprentice… Behind Ivanka’s back, Melania would often grumble to her inner circle that there’s only one First Lady and that her husband was the person elected, not his entire family, referring to his kids… There’s no warmth between those two.”

Icy!

Unsurprisingly, the former model’s closest aide Stephanie Grisham denied Wolkoff’s claims that Mel trashed the Trump children, saying in a statement on Tuesday:

“No. I’ve never heard Mrs. Trump say anything disparaging about the family. They’re a close-knit family. She’s talked about them many times publicly. I’ve heard a little bit about this book. I don’t know much about it. It sounds like it’s just another one of those books that unfortunately people are writing.”

And unfortunately for the Trumps, all these people are saying the same thing. What does that tell us?

Grisham noted that if the First Lady was recorded without her knowledge, it was “unfortunate” that she would be taken advantage of by a friend, adding:

“If there were any recordings taken it’s really unfortunate to take advantage of somebody’s trust like that while being a friend, but I don’t know much about the book. We’re focused on the work we’re doing.”

Wolkoff’s book will also address some of Mrs. Trump’s most controversial moments, including Stormy Daniels’ claim she had an affair with Trump, the infamous “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket she wore, and more.

What do U think of these claims, Perezcious readers? Do Melania and Ivanka really have such an icy relationship? Is their competitiveness something Donald fosters? Share your thoughts (below)!

