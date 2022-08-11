OnlyFans Creator Courtney Tailor Arrested In Hawaii & Charged With The Murder Of Her Boyfriend

An OnlyFans model involved in the death of her boyfriend is finally being charged with murder.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, it was revealed back in April of this year that Courtney Clenney stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, in the chest during a domestic dispute at their Miami apartment, which ultimately led to his death. The two had been reported as having a tumultuous relationship, and the model, who goes by Courtney Tailor professionally, alleged she was the victim of “physical, emotional and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli” and human trafficking, according to her lawyer, Frank Prieto. However, mutual friends confessed that they had seen Courtney be violent towards Christian, but never the other way.

At the time of the stabbing, the OnlyFans creator frantically claimed she was going to kill herself, leading authorities to place her under a three-day psychiatric watch. Between then and now, the 25-year-old has been spotted at a bar, where she was confronted by other patrons claiming she didn’t look mentally unstable as she had been claiming, and was never arrested despite admitting to stabbing Christian.

Related: Human Trafficked Teen Who Went Missing TWICE Found Safe!

Most recently, the influencer was reported to be in Hawaii receiving rehabilitation treatment for substance abuse and post traumatic stress disorder. However, she has now been placed under arrest as of Wednesday following the several months she was able to live freely following the alleged murder of her boyfriend, and is now expected to be extradited back to Florida to face a second degree murder charge. Her attorney spoke to TMZ regarding the arrest, explaining:

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged. We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

He added that the reason behind his shock has to do with the fact that he believes there is “clear evidence of self-defense,” according to the outlet. He claimed the late 27-year-old had choked Courtney, leaving her “no choice but to meet him with force.”

Related: Young Mother & 3 Children Staying With Ezra Miller Are Now Missing

This doesn’t necessarily align with what we’ve reported previously, that mutual friends never saw Christian act violently towards the young woman, but rather the other way around, and that they couldn’t imagine him putting her in a position to take such violent measures to protect herself.

Anyway, it’s sure to be an ongoing case for a while, but what are your thoughts on the situation? Do you think Courtney acted in self-defense, or should she be held accountable? Do you think she was being given special treatment as she went four months without being placed under arrest? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Images via Courtney Tailor/Instagram, Jeffrey Obumseli/GoFundMe & CBS Miami/YouTube]