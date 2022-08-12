Shocking Footage! OnlyFans Model Seen Attacking Boyfriend On Surveillance Video Months Before Murder

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More news in the case of the OnlyFans model that stabbed her boyfriend to death…

In case you haven’t heard, Courtney Clenney is facing a second degree murder charge following the alleged stabbing of her late boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, back in April which ultimately resulted in his death. The Florida model, who goes by Courtney Tailor professionally, was not placed under arrest at the time as she claimed she was going to kill herself, which landed her in a psychiatric hold per the Florida Baker Act. She was finally taken into custody Wednesday in Hawaii, where she was said to be receiving rehabilitation and is currently awaiting extradition back to Florida.

It was alleged that the couple had a very rocky relationship with her arrest warrant, obtained by TMZ, which claimed:



“Courtney and Christian had a tempestuous relationship since Nov 2020, with multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides over the period of the relationship.”

However, as we’ve previously reported, at the time of his death mutual friends of the pair confessed they had seen the 25-year-old act violent towards her boyfriend, but never the other way around, adding they couldn’t imagine him putting her in a position that would result in violence becoming necessary.

With all that being said, some new bombshell footage has been released in the court proceedings that gives insight into how the pair interacted when things got heated, and it doesn’t make Courtney look good. The February elevator surveillance footage captured the young woman becoming frustrated with the controls, eventually pounding on the touch screen before turning her anger towards the 27-year-old as he tried to calm her down. She is seen pushing him, slapping him, dealing blows to the sides of his head, pulling his braids, and yanking his head. The whole time Christian is merely attempting to block some of the blows and restrain Courtney, who appeared relentless. Her vicious attacks continued as the elevator doors opened and they made their way into the hallway.

Wow, poor guy…

The footage was one part of a mound of unsealed documents from Miami-Dade prosecutors, which serves as evidence against the Onlyfans creator, including a bit about how she had actually already been arrested on battery assault charges against the victim once before in Las Vegas of last year. Additionally, more details from the warrant reveal that at the time of Christian’s death, the perpetrator contacted her mother, who advised her to mention “self-defense” and to not speak with investigators without an attorney. Yikes.

See the elevator footage (below):

We know what our thoughts are on the situation, but what about yours? Let us know your reactions to the footage and the unsealed court documents in the comments below. vicious

