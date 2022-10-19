Body Cam Footage Shows OnlyFans Model Accused Of Killing BF Begging For Restraining Order Two Days Before His Death

Newly-released police body cam footage shows OnlyFans model and accused murderer Courtney Clenney begging with Miami cops to help her obtain a restraining order just two days before her boyfriend’s death.

As Perezcious readers will recall, we’ve been following the sordid case of the 26-year-old model and social media influencer. She has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian ‘Toby” Obumseli to death back in April. But this new body cam footage, first obtained by 7 News Miami on Tuesday, it appears to shed more light on the shocking situation.

In the video, Miami police officers can be seen responding to a call at Clenney’s high-rise condo on April 1 — just two days before Obumseli was stabbed to death. In the footage, Clenney is clearly agitated as she speaks with officers and private security personnel in the building’s lobby. She alleges Obumseli had “gotten physical” with her in the past, and demanded to tell her side of the story to the officers present:

“All of a sudden this is all happening! I was told I was gonna get a chance to speak. He wouldn’t leave me alone.”

As Clenney begins to cry and shake during the interaction, officers turn to building security personnel for more information. One security guard claims Obumseli allegedly charged at Clenney in the building’s lobby, and then tried following her into the elevator against her will. In the footage, the man told officers:

“We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her.”

Clenney claimed she was being stalked by the man, too, and explicitly asked for a restraining order against him:

“[He was], you know, stalking me. I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli.”

According to the outlet, it’s not clear whether the restraining order process was initiated at that point. Regardless, two days after this interaction with the police, Obumseli was stabbed to death.

Now, the woman’s legal team is claiming she only killed him in self-defense. One of the model’s attorneys, Sabrina Puglisi, told 7 News Miami that Clenney was a victim of domestic violence and was trying to get away. On the day police were called, Puglisi said, Obumseli was allegedly trying to force his way into the elevator with Courtney:

“[Clenney told Obumseli], ‘No, I don’t want you to come in here.'”

Her other attorney, Frank Prieto, added:

“Mr. Obumseli was the abuser.”

Prieto went on to add that Clenney’s legal team has supposedly documented “her injuries” sustained at the hand of Obumseli. The lawyer set up an argument for a self-defense angle, saying:

“I have photographs of her injuries. She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left.”

Wow.

Of course, the Miami-Dade State’s Attorney’s Office believes differently, and has charged Clenney with murder. Still, it sounds like her lawyers are eager to argue their case in court. Puglisi wrapped things with the news outlet like this:

“We’re not gonna answer questions about the specifics. We look forward to a trial in this case.”

You can see more from the newly-released body cam footage (below):

Jeez. So awful.

Clenney’s next court appearance is scheduled for early November.

[Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office/WPLG Local 10 News/YouTube]