Orlando Bloom Gets Emotional Over Katy Perry’s Inauguration Performance -- WATCH The Cuteness!

Did you shed a tear during yesterday’s inauguration of the new president, Joe Biden?

If so, you were far from the only one. Maybe you really love Joe Biden, maybe you just really hate Donald Trump. Maybe you were overwhelmed by the swearing in of America’s first female Vice President Kamala Harris. Maybe it was tears of laughter over Jennifer Lopez’s America the Beautiful/Let’s Get Loud mashup.

Or maybe you’re Orlando Bloom, and seeing your fiancée Katy Perry sing Firework for the historic occasion made you a little bit emotional. And we can’t blame him — we mean, what a MOMENT! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

You don’t have to take our word for it that the Lord of the Rings star got a little weepy — he said as much himself on Instagram. The actor posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the performance with the caption:

“One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love One proud partner here with a tear of joy “

The video captures the tail end of the pop star’s set. As she patriotically holds her hand over her heart, Daisy Dove’s daddy can be heard saying:

“That was awesome, baby… great job.”

If you ask us, a smooch from this cute couple is a great way to wrap up a great day for the US!

[Image via Katy Perry/Instagram]