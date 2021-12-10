Chief Keef's Adult Film Star Ex Claims She Got With Tristan Thompson At A Swingers Party Prior To Khloé Reconciliation!!

Well this definitely wasn’t what we were expecting to see come up on Friday morning…

Tristan Thompson is the focal point of another new claim being made, this time by Slim Danger (pictured above, top right corner) — the adult film star, who also just so happens to be rapper Chief Keef‘s baby momma — regarding an alleged sex party in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Danger posted a shocking video to social media which seemingly showed a photo of the embattled Sacramento Kings star in a photo in the background of the clip. Detailing her alleged experiences with Tristan alongside the video, Danger claimed that she was given five figures’ worth of money by the NBA star for “consulting” services amid their exchanges.

The porn star explained her claim as clear as can be, calling out Tristan and relating that the duo allegedly first met at a “swingers party” in El Lay and adding:

“This man right here, I met him at an L.A. swingers party. He paid me over $15,000 in cash.”

OMG!!!

Danger didn’t stop there, either. The adult film actress appeared to come through with some reported receipts, showing a photo of a check, dated October 2, 2020, which she received from a company called Triple S Productions. The amount of that check was for $2,500, and prescribed for the aforementioned “counseling” services — money which Danger says she was given “before anything further had been established,” according to a report from RadarOnline.

For whatever the allegation is worth, Tristan himself has not publicly responded yet. It’s worth noting that if the timeline with the check is correct, October 2020 would have been a period before he had reconciled officially with baby momma Khloé Kardashian. So, uhhhh, it would appear he was single at the time and free to engage in whatever he pleased. Right…

Obviously, even with that aspect of it, the timing of this alleged swingers party reveal is not great for the 30-year-old basketball star. As we’ve been reporting, Tristan is the subject of a newly-uncovered lawsuit seeking paternity damages and child support arrangements from Maralee Nichols, a Houston-area personal trainer who alleges she and Thompson conceived a love child back in mid-March amid his 30th birthday celebration in Texas.

Tristan and Khloé were reportedly very much together at the time of that alleged conception, having reconciled for 3-year-old daughter True Thompson as they simultaneously very publicly debated the merits of having a second child together — a storyline that was featured heavily on that season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Whew. It’s a LOT to sift through, isn’t it? It’ll be interesting to learn more about that apparent $2,500 check, and where all the “consulting” money comes into play in these allegations…

BTW, you can see the video in which Slim Danger makes her swingers party allegations HERE. What say U, Perezcious readers?? Did U expect something like this would come up? Think there are more revelations to be had out there? Share your thoughts on Tristan and this whole situation down in the comments (below).

