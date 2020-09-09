Ozzy Osbourne Doesn’t Remember Trying To Murder Sharon!

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have one of the longest marriages in show business, despite many ups and downs. And the lowest low? The little matter of an attempted murder between them.

The Black Sabbath rocker reflected on the upsetting moment when he attacked his own wife in the new A&E documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. Asked if he felt “uncomfortable” discussing the 1989 incident, Osbourne responded:

“It’s not exactly one of my greatest f**king achievements.”

We’d say that’s a bit of an understatement!

For Ozzy, though, there may not be much to discuss because there’s not much he remembers (he was very under the influence at the time). He explained:

“I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful. … All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne.'”

Sharon, meanwhile, had a much clearer memory of the attack. She recounted fights between the couple that felt like they were “building to something,” and described her husband’s personality as “night and day” when he used drugs. On that particular night, after she put their kids to bed, Sharon shared:

“He came into the room. I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.'”

She continued:

“He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table. I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”

Of her mindset during the awful episode, she said:

“All I could think of was the kids. ‘There’s no way I’m leaving my kids.’ So it was probably the most frightened that I had ever been.”

While the 71-year-old said he was “very very surprised when she dropped the charges,” what’s perhaps more surprising is that she remained with him after that experience. While Sharon came close to divorcing him, she admitted to feeling “really lonely” without Ozzy and wanted to preserve their family. She recalled:

“Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months. I had time to really think about what he should do. I told him, ‘I don’t want the money but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?'”

WOW — talk about an intense relationship. We’re so glad Ozzy turned things around, but much more glad that Sharon managed to survive his awful actions!

