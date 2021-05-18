Ozzy Osbourne Gives An Update On Sharon Following Racism Accusations & Dramatic The Talk Exit

Last we heard from Sharon Osbourne, the axed talk show host was denouncing the racism claims despite some pretty hefty allegations thrown her way by former co-hosts of The Talk. Getting axed from the daytime TV show certainly didn’t help her case either…

Nonetheless, the MTV alum continued to blame haters for attacking her after she had a tense confrontation with Sheryl Underwood on-air following her defense of Piers Morgan and his claims against the royal family. It was dramatic AF, folks.

So, where does she stand on the issue now that she’s no longer on the CBS series? Not much has changed! During Monday’s episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM, Ozzy Osbourne gave rare insight into how his wife has been dealing with the aftermath of her alleged actions… and it doesn’t sound great! The musician admitted:

“Sharon has been going to the mill lately.”

Related: Sharon Osbourne Didn’t Watch The Talk Return? Y’all Buying This??

But don’t think any of this turmoil has made her second guess her stance on the situation! In fact, it may have only cemented their position further. The 72-year-old continued:

“She’s been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I’ll tell you she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that.”

“The most unracist person”?? What would that person even be like?

Sharon’s inability to even pause and listen to the opinions of her Black co-stars during the March 10 episode proves something… Maybe not that she’s 100% racist, but definitely that she knows there’s a problem and she did not want to be associated with it AT ALL. Not even to help educate her audience and contribute to lasting change! The celeb blurted during the outburst:

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist.”

She also added:

“For me, at 68 years of age, to have to turn around and say, ‘I ain’t racist, what’s it gotta do with me?’”

It’s got to do with you when you start making comments that ultimately seem to add “validation” to Morgan’s racist remarks about Meghan Markle, such as what Underwood tried to explain… (below).

Also, this wasn’t the only allegedly offensive thing Osbourne has said. According to former co-host Leah Remini, the 68-year-old once called Julie Chen, a Chinese American colleague, a “wonton.” She was also allegedly overheard discussing Chen’s relationship with her husband Les Moonves (who ran CBS at the time), saying:

“I mean, who the f**k does slanty-eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss.”

And the accusations only continued! Nevertheless, the British rocker seemed to suggest Sharon has been attempting to put this whole “unpleasant” ordeal behind her — though that’s easier said than done!

“She’s weathered the storm. She’s marching on.”

Related: Joel Osteen Gets DESTROYED On Twitter After Smarmy Today Show Interview!

Shaking those pesky rumors isn’t so easy, as the former Black Sabbath frontman noted:

“It’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tar you with that brush and it’s very hard to shake off. This was just another bump in the road. We’ll get through this.”

Hopefully as more socially conscious citizens who are really ready to dismantle their white privilege and work to be truly anti-racist!!! We have a feeling that’s gonna take some time… SMH.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know how your feeling on this continued Talk drama (below)!

[Image via Good Morning Britain/YouTube]