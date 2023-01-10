Pamela Anderson Felt 'Sick' Over Resurfaced Sex Tape Scandal -- Claps Back At Pam & Tommy In New Doc Trailer!

Pamela Anderson is ready to share her story, in her own words!

On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for the Baywatch alum’s upcoming documentary, Pamela, a love story, and she is getting brutally honest about what it was like to relive the trauma of her and her ex-husband Tommy Lee‘s 1996 sex tape scandal. As Perezcious readers know, the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which premiered in February 2022, put a major spotlight on the controversy all over again. So, while Pamela didn’t address why her sex tape had resurfaced in the new Netflix trailer, this seems like a good guess!

Related: Prince Harry Regrets Watching Meghan Markle’s Suits Sex Scenes

Explaining how the resurfaced video made her feel “sick” and that she “couldn’t sleep” as she dealt with the drama, the 55-year-old told cameras:

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.”

Oof. We cannot imagine how difficult that must have been! On why she’s willing to open up about her life — even the most difficult moments — these days, she added:

“I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

As mentioned, when Hulu released the Lily James and Sebastian Stan-led project, sources revealed Pamela would “never” watch anything to do with the series. One insider told Entertainment Weekly:

“I do know she’ll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”

It was interesting timing for Pam & Tommy to hit the streamer since just one month later, Netflix announced the former Playboy playmate had a doc in the works (and it had been in production for several years). The film was described as a chance for “the pop culture icon [to set] the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.” Attached was a letter from Anderson herself, who said:

“My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions … I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

Seems like she’s going to be doing just that!

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Brags About ‘Doing Cocaine & Not Getting Caught’

A quick look at the teaser shows she’s going to be delving into a ton of topics — not just the NSFW ones! This includes her Broadway debut in Chicago. But, naturally, a lot of time will be spent discussing the sex tape scandal and the impact it had on her life. At one point during the video, she shared:

“I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them.”

The model later mused:

“Why can’t we be the heroes of our own life story?”

She jokingly concluded:

“Why don’t we just do all the interviews naked? There’s no mystery here.”

LOLz! At least she can laugh about it now. Take a look at the trailer and get ready to stream it on January 31!

Reactions?? Will U be watching? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]