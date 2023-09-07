'One Chip Challenge' Being Pulled From Stores After Teen's Death!

Say goodbye to the “One Chip Challenge.”

Paqui is officially pulling their product off shelves as the result of a Massachusetts teen’s death that came soon after eating their spicy chip.

If you go to the company’s official website, a bold statement front and center on the home page reads the following:

“The Paqui one chip challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions. We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves.”

The company added they are also “offering refunds” for those who have already purchased the chip. It’s currently unclear if the product will be removed from stores forever or if there will be some sort of replacement in the future.

Of course, on Tuesday, we reported that 14-year-old Harris Wolobah ate the chip while at school, and soon thereafter began suffering from an upset stomach. The school nurse called his mother Lois, but he apparently felt better after heading home.

However, according to Lois, the youngster passed out before being rushed to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead. His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

So sad. We’re glad to see the company taking swift action to avoid any other potentially related tragedies, though.

