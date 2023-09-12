Liam Payne Rushed BACK To Hospital For Kidney Pain During Italian Vacation With GF

Uh oh! Liam Payne is back in the hospital!

It sounds like the former One Direction star was a little worse for wear while attempting to celebrate his one-year anniversary… In a shocking Tuesday report, The Sun dished that the 30-year-old was frighteningly rushed to the hospital once again while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy — and that he might be staying there for a while this time!

The outlet shared that the Strip That Down singer was taken to the medical center for emergency treatment after another bout of intense kidney pain. Sources told the outlet:

“Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.”

What a bummer! But we’re just glad he’s getting the care he very obviously needs!

Sheesh! This, of course, comes just weeks after the For You singer had to cancel the South American leg of his tour for a “serious kidney infection.” Apparently there’s something still really wrong. The source added that he’ll likely be holed up in the hospital for nearly a WEEK — but for his own good:

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days. They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”

We hope he gets better soon! Share all your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Liam Payne/YouTube & Kate Cassidy/Instagram]