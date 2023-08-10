Georgia Mother Sues Hospital After Baby Was Decapitated In 'Negligent' Delivery -- And Doctor Horrifically Hid It!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An expectant mother left a Georgia delivery room without her baby last month — and she says the hospital is to blame. According to legal documents filed in Clayton County, 20-year-old Jessica Ross went to Riverdale’s Southern Regional Medical Center to deliver her baby after her water broke at around 10:00 a.m. on July 9. By nearly 9:00 p.m. that evening, the young mother was fully dilated and instructed by her physician, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, M.D., to begin pushing.

All routine… until it wasn’t.

According to the lawsuit, St. Julian “attempted to deliver the baby vaginally using different methods including applying traction to the baby’s head.” However, during the delivery, “the baby did not properly descend due to shoulder dystocia” — which happens when an infant’s shoulders become stuck in the vaginal canal, as cited by the legal docs. Combined with the allegedly “excessive traction,” well…

The shocking result was the infant was decapitated during the delivery. How utterly devastating.

The complaint states that St. Julian “failed to practice according to medical standards” when attempting to deliver the child, allegedly resulting in the boy’s decapitation. The legal filings allege:

“[St. Julian] grossly negligently applied excessive traction on Treveon Isiah Taylor Jr.‘s head and neck and grossly negligently failed to do a Cesarean section in a timely and proper manner, resulting in Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr.’s decapitation and death.”

We truly have no words. What a completely heartbreaking and gruesome situation.

After failing to deliver the baby’s remains, St. Julian reportedly initiated a Cesarean at approximately 11:49 p.m. which led to the child’s body and legs being delivered at 12:11 a.m., while his head was delivered vaginally, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

To make matters even more horrifying, the lawsuit claims St. Julian did not tell Jessica and the child’s father, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., about the decapitation when she spoke with them at approximately 5:00 a.m. on July 10. According to the family’s spokesperson via CNN, the young parents “demanded to see and hold their baby, hospital staff told them that they were not allowed to touch or hold their child. Hospital staff allowed the young couple to only view their dead child.”

The spokesperson added:

“During this viewing, their baby was wrapped tightly in a blanket with his head propped on top of his body in a manner such that those viewing him could not identify that he had been decapitated.”

Completely incomprehensible.

The lawsuit also alleges that the hospital discouraged Ross and Taylor from seeking an autopsy, encouraging a cremation instead of sending the body to a funeral home. According to the family’s lawyer, it wasn’t until the baby arrived at a funeral home that the family was informed of his alleged decapitation.

In addition to St. Julian, the lawsuit is holding Premier Womens’ OB/GYN, LLC and other nurses “liable for the grossly negligent acts and omissions of its employee and/or agent Tracey St. Julian, M.D., who cared for Ms. Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Jr. on or about July 9, 2023.” The complaint is asking for Ross and Taylor to be compensated for the “tremendous mental and physical anguish and trauma” as Ross was awake through the labor, as well as damages for the full value of the child’s life, including loss of earnings and loss of enjoyment of life.

While addressing the matter, Southern Regional Medical Center said it was “unable to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients,” citing patient privacy laws and HIPPA. However, they did issue the following statement:

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event. Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient. Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking. Since this matter is in litigation, we are refrained from providing any additional information.”

They noted St. Julian, who runs a private practice, was not an employee of the hospital. Police investigaiton is currently underway. See more (below):

What a truly unimaginable and traumatic experience. We hope Ross and Taylor are able to be fully compensated and justice is served. Rest in peace, Treveon Isiah Taylor Jr.

