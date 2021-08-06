Paris Hilton Says Speaking Up About Childhood Trauma Made Her Realize She Wanted Kids

Paris Hilton is truly sliving.

We may have thought Paris lived a charmed life in the past, but underneath her wealthy party girl persona, there was a lot more going on. Over the last year, she’s opened up about much of the abuse and trauma she endured in her life, particularly at the residential treatment center Provo Canyon School when she was a teenager.

Now that she has spoken out and become an advocate for #BreakingCodeSilence, it seems that her life truly is as amazing as it appeared back in her reality star days. During an appearance on an upcoming episode of Tamron Hall Show, the host asks whether “shedding” her traumatic past was connected to her recent happiness in becoming engaged to Carter Reum and planning a family. Paris replied:

“Definitely. I just feel with everything I went through, I didn’t trust anybody and I had these huge walls around my heart and everything.”

She continued:

“[To] finally have those walls [torn] down, and met the man of my dreams — when I watch the documentary, I see I was just — it ends, I’m single, I’m alone, I’m just sad. And now, a year later, I’ve never been happier in my life.”

AH-Mazing! The 40-year-old then reflected:

“I can’t wait to have babies and start a family and just move on to the next phase of my life. Because I’m just so excited for that. I’m just happy I found the perfect partner to do that with.”

Aww. We’re so happy the heiress has been able to finally speak her truth — and that it allowed her to begin the journey to parenthood. But contrary to previous reports, babies aren’t right around the corner… yet. The Simple Life alum shut down any rumors on a recent episode of her podcast, revealing:

“I am not pregnant. I am waiting until after the wedding. … I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”

Yep, she’s a woman who knows exactly what she wants and when she wants it! And for the record, this plan has been in the works even before the engagement. Last year, she said on the LadyGang podcast:

“First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin. When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins. … I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy.”

We’re so excited for these plans to become reality!

Ch-ch-check out her conversation with Tamron Hall (below), and see the full episode on August 9:

