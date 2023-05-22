Paris Hilton’s Beloved Chihuahua Passes At 23 Years Old: ‘She Was Family To Me’

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her faithful companion.

The hotel heiress took to Instagram early Monday morning to share that after an “incredible” 23-year run, her chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch, has sadly passed away. She tributed the late pup in an emotional eulogy:

“Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.”

How utterly devastating. We can’t even begin to imagine how difficult that goodbye was after more than two decades together. Poor Paris.

She continued:

“She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way. From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.”

It sounds like HB was such a rock for Paris though all of her stardom. She must be feeling such a void right now.

The 42-year-old concluded:

“Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen. #RIP”

Our hearts are with Paris right now, but we hope she takes comfort in all the magical years the two spent together. Dogs really are our best friends! Check out this throwback of her luxurious doggy’s mansion!

It’s undeniably been a rough year for her as a dog mom after her other precious pooch Diamond Baby went missing back in September. At the time, she shared:

“I miss my Diamond Baby so much it hurts! I know she’s alive out there somewhere! Please spread the word and help help bring my bb girl home.”

She later offered a $10,000 reward for her return, but as of now, she is still missing. Ugh, now this?? Good thing she has son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum to focus on. Share your support for the mourning dog mom in the comments down below. Rest in peace Harajuku Bitch!

[Images via Paris Hilton/Instagram, E!/YouTube, & WENN]