Paris Hilton Provides Update On Missing Dog: Says Multiple 'Pet Mediums' Claim 'She Is Alive'

Paris Hilton is still holding out hope for her missing chihuahua Diamond Baby.

In case you don’t remember, a couple weeks ago, the 41-year-old announced on Instagram her pooch had gone missing after a mover had left one of her doors open. The star wrote at the time:

“This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words. Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her.”

Things have been relatively quiet since then, but that all changed Monday when the Simple Life alum gave us an update… from the POV of being a hotel heiress. She took to her Instagram Story to write alongside a cute vid of her canine companion:

“I miss my Diamond Baby so much it hurts! I know she’s alive out there somewhere! Please spread the word and help help bring my bb girl home”

She then added a September 23 post to her story, which promises a $10,000 reward with no questions asked for Diamond’s return, which you can see (below):

Finally, she revealed on her story:

“For those of you asking, I was about to raise the price of reward to a crazy number but my security team said not to because that would put my other dogs and myself in dangers as they might become targets for some sick creep that might try and kidnap them for reward. Sad to me that we even have to worry about something like that but unfortunately there are some real messed up people in this world.”

We can’t help but agree with her security team. We know the dangers that come with disposable wealth, so it’s probably best to keep the reward where it is, and it’s not like $10,000 isn’t a lot of money anyway! Heartbroken, Paris added:

“I have spoken to 7 credible pet mediums/communicators that all say she is alive & that someone has her. So that gives me hope. And at this point hope is the only thing getting me through. Please keep an eye out for my little girl & if you know someone who has her, please have a heart and contact me and you will receive the full reward. Thank you”

It’s honestly a very sad situation! We know we’d be absolutely devastated in her position, so we really do hope she is able to be reunited with her little bestie soon. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

