Paris Hilton Walks Back THAT Diaper-Changing Comment -- With Receipts!

Paris Hilton would like to set the record straight on her parenting methods!

During Season 2 of her show Paris in Love, the 42-year-old heiress got candid about what it’s been like being a mother after welcoming her son Phoenix. And the third episode came with a surprising reveal: she claimed she hadn’t changed a diaper before — and her son was already a MONTH old!!

It was a pretty wild revelation. Even for a socialite like her! And because of this, she now feels compelled to clarify.

Taking to her X (Twitter) account on Wednesday morning, the model shared a clip of her and her husband Carter Reum arriving home from the hospital with their newborn baby. In the vid, she laughed having needed to change the tiny tot’s diaper before leaving — hence proving she got her hands dirty before the aforementioned comment went viral. Acknowledging the confusion, she wrote:

“Hey there, it’s Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun — as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home.”

As for why she lied on the show, the new momma of two explained:

“But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it. It’s interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife. It’s a role that’s hard to shake off completely. While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let’s remember to find the humor in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments. Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all!”

The Stars Are Blind singer may have a nanny, but that doesn’t mean she’s hands off! She’s working hard to be the best mom possible — and she wants credit for it! Understandable! Honestly, we’re kinda relieved to know she was changing diapers from day one. Stars really are just like us. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet moment with her newborn baby boy (below):

