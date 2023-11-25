Paris Hilton Having A Daughter Is 'A Dream Come True'!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are over the moon about their newborn daughter!

In case you missed it, the 42-year-old heiress shocked the world when she revealed on Thursday night that the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London! The parents haven’t shared any pictures of their little one yet. However, we’re getting some more insight into how Paris and Carter are feeling about being a family of four now. And of course, it sounds like they are beyond thankful for their new addition!

Related: Paris Shuts Down Controversy Over Son’s Head Size With Sweet New Video

A source shared with Us Weekly on Friday that their daughter is a “dream come true for the whole family,” explaining:

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family. They have always wanted a little girl.”

Awww!!! How has their 10-month-old son, Phoenix, adjusted to becoming a big brother? The insider noted that he’s already been interacting with London, saying:

“Phoenix has been very interested in getting to know his little sister. Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together.”

That is amazing to hear! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Paris Hilton/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]