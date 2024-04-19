Paris Hilton Finally Shows Off Daughter London In Pics AND A Whole Music Video! LOOK!

Paris Hilton is ready to introduce the world to her daughter! Finally!

Five months after little London‘s arrival, the proud momma shared the first pictures of her little girl on Instagram Friday. Prepare for cuteness overload! In the photos, London sports a pink bow headband and a pink sweater over a matching tutu, while Paris gives her a background of flowers thanks to her flowy dress.

Related: Kyle Richards Reacts To Paris Blasting Mauricio For Bringing Up Family Feud!

Of course, she also included a complete family photo featuring her husband, Carter Reum, and their 1-year-old son, Phoenix. Alongside the sweet snapshots, she wrote in the caption:

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember I’m so grateful she is here I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother”

Aww!!! Check out the pics (below):

Unlike big bro Phoenix, parents Paris and Carter kept their baby girl off the internet ever since welcoming her in November. The singer eventually explained she wanted some extra privacy this time around. Given the negative comments she faced with Phoenix, it comes as no surprise she was hesitant to show off London for the first few months!

But now, she’s finally ready to share her bundle of joy with fans. The heiress spoke to People about why she felt now was the right time to post an image of her daughter, saying:

“With Mother’s Day around the corner, I couldn’t resist introducing the world to my baby girl London and sharing these precious moments of our family together. Phoenix and London are everything to me, and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to be married to the love of my life and have our beautiful family. We make the absolute best team, and my life finally feels complete.”

Amazing! And to celebrate both of her kiddos, Paris also dropped a new track called FAME WON’T LOVE YOU with Sia. She said of the song:

“When I thought of how to introduce the world to London, I realized the perfect soundtrack to her introduction is my new song with Sia called ‘FAME WON’T LOVE YOU.’ This is my message to my babies — I will always and forever love you and be here for you.”

And that’s exactly how she used it! The music video shows off so much more London and the whole fam! So cute!

Paris went on to gush to People about how she found “deep fulfillment” when she became a momma:

“All of the things I thought were going to make me happy – celebrity, fame, followers, beauty – can often leave you feeling empty and lonely. What has brought me really deep fulfillment has been becoming a mother, building a family with Carter and deepening my relationships with my family and friends.”

That’s certainly clear from the pics and video! It’s great to see Paris so happy right now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Paris Hilton/YouTube.]