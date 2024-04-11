Paris Hilton Explains REAL Reason She Hasn't Revealed Daughter's Face -- But Will Soon!

Paris Hilton likes to keep some things to herself… Like, for instance, her daughter!

Since revealing the arrival of their baby girl London back in November, Paris and husband Carter Reum have opted to keep the little one relatively off of social media. It’s definitely a shift from how they went about introducing their son Phoenix to the world! But this time around, it sounds like Paris just wanted a bit more privacy.

On Tuesday, she told E! News:

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything. So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me.”

That’s totally valid! We mean, she’s pretty much been in the public eye her whole life. And after social media trolls criticized Phoenix for the size of his head, we don’t blame the Paris In Love star for wanting to protect her youngest. This is why we can’t have nice things, y’all!

Paris did, however, tease that “when the time is right,” baby London will debut on her Instagram — which will be “soon.” Paris dished:

“I’m gonna show her to the world soon ’cause everyone keeps asking.”

Exciting!

These are similar sentiments Paris and Carter shared over Easter weekend, when the poppa bear teased London “looks just like her mama.” Aww!

Paris has shown glimpses of her girl on TikTok, but just never her face. See what we mean (below):

@parishilton My little bunny???????? So in love with my baby girl London???????????????? ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Ultimately, it sounds like The Simple Life alum is just having the BEST time being her and Phoenix’s mom! She told E! News:

“I’m having the most incredible time. I’ve never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels.”

Awww!

She even revealed she and Carter have been thinking about baby number three:

“I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don’t know. I’m just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing.”

Wow! We’ll just have to wait and see!

Thoughts?? Sound off in the comments!

[Images via Peacock/YouTube & Paris Hilton/TikTok]