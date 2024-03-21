Kyle Richards Reacts To Niece Paris Hilton Blasting Mauricio Umansky For Bringing Up Family Feud!

Kyle Richards is sick of the family drama!

As you know, Netflix released a preview for Buying Beverly Hills in which Mauricio Umansky talked about his departure from Hilton and Hyland — the brokerage co-founded by his brother-in-law Rick Hilton. He worked at the company over a decade ago. One year, Mauricio brought in a ton of money to the business. Following this success, he hoped to gain some equity. He even wanted to become a full-time partner. When the real estate agent asked Rick to move up in the biz, he was rejected. So Mauricio left and began his own brokerage, The Agency.

Obviously, this was years ago. No one in the Hilton fam would care about him dredging up this old issue, right? Well, wrong! Paris Hilton was very upset at her uncle for taking a dig at her father. She made her feelings very clear on Instagram that she is “sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show.”

Mauricio has since responded to Paris’ clap back, saying there is “no bad blood on my side.” And now, Kyle is caught in the middle of it all — despite being separated from her husband. And whether she likes it or not, she was bound to be asked about the feud between Mauricio and Paris. And that’s exactly what happened while on Amazon Live this week.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star broke her silence on the matter, saying her daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia have spoken to Paris to work things out. But for her? She was not able to deal with the drama at all:

“She spoke to her cousins, and they cleared all that up. I really was just like, ‘No. Please no more.’ I can’t handle any more things.’

After weeks of her marital problems with Mau front and center, it’s no wonder she did not want to get involved! She later mentioned on the live show that she hoped for a break from all the drama now that Season 13 of RHOBH is officially over. However, things didn’t go as planned, all thanks to Mau airing out all this tea about their split and Hilton feud on Buy Beverly Hills:

“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again. For me, it was like, ‘Ugh, the reunion is done, thank God. I can exhale and relax a little bit.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, not too soon, Kyle. There’s more stuff coming.’ My family is all in the public eye, and it’s weird to think that I’m on television, my niece is on television, my sister is on television on her show, and she’s been on my show, my family’s on television, my daughters. It’s a lot.”

We bet! Things most likely will escalate behind the scenes between the Hilton and Umansky family once the Netflix series airs! Reactions? Drop them in the comments below.

