Here’s Why Paris Hilton & Elon Musk Are Beefing!

Elon Musk has struck up a feud with… Paris Hilton!? What the heck?

The Paris In Love star has made an enemy out of the X (Twitter) owner after pulling out of a short-lived advertising campaign on the platform — and Elon’s butthurt over it!

If you didn’t know, back in October, X CEO Linda Yaccarino — who was brought on to win back big-name advertisers — flaunted the fact the influencer’s company 11:11 Media was partnering with the social network to run a wide-ranging advertising campaign. But last month, the model pulled her content from feeds over concerns of antisemitism on the site, as did many other companies.

Related: Paris Hilton Struggled With Decision To Use Surrogate For Babies

Now? the Tesla founder is taking jabs by dissing her cookware line, the very products she was currently promoting on his site. In response to commentary about Paris’ decision to step away from the X campaign, he argued on Sunday:

“The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.”

The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2023

LOLz! What a weak diss!

Plus, the mother of two has continued to promote her new products on Instagram and TikTok, so her decision to walk away from X has nothing to do with whether or not it was a good campaign. Elon wishes, though! Take a look at what he was trying to shade (below):

The businessman’s certainly feeling the burn after Disney and IBM removed ads from X following controversy as he seemingly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory popular among white supremacists online. He’s since apologized and started to lash out at those who deserted the platform. Also over the weekend, he called out the Mouse House CEO Bob Iger at The New York Times‘ DealBook Summit, complaining:

“Don’t advertise. … If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel.”

Oof!!!

So far, Paris hasn’t reacted to the drama and we kinda doubt she will. Seems like a one-sided feud… Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]