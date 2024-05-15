Paris Hilton Fixes Kids' Dangerous Car Seats After Safety Backlash & Admits 'No One Is Perfect'

Paris Hilton isn’t afraid to say she f**ked up!

After getting ripped apart for incorrectly buckling her babies Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 6 months, into their car seats, Paris is learning from her mistakes.

If you missed it, The Simple Life star showed off a video of the kids in her new car on Monday. But fans called her out because the seats were front-facing when they should have been rear-facing, both due to the law and the apparent seats’ manufacturer’s instructions. Plus, there were several other dangerous issues, too!

Paris initially deleted the video — but she returned on Tuesday with a new post showing off her improvements! And she was totally fine with all the backlash! In the clip, she showed her kiddos in their car seats while saying:

“The Cutesie crew is ready to go. We are all strapped in.”

Not only were they both now rear-facing, but their shoulder straps seemed tight and the regular seat belt wasn’t lying across their laps, either! Plus, it appeared like they had their car seat base, too, which was missing from the other video. So much better! Surprisingly thanking her trolls for the critical feedback, Carter Reum‘s wife captioned the upload:

“Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this. The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van.”

Wow!! Shocked she was so chill about getting blasted! Responding to comments, the 43-year-old noted that “no one is perfect” and that she was grateful for the tips. She added:

“No, I’m not taking offense. I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be.”

Amazing!

When another fan noted how “awesome” it was to see her take advice “with love,” the Stars Are Blind singer responded:

“Everything that comes to me with love and kindness I will always take with love.”

Such a great attitude! One reason why she might’ve been so open to the feedback is because the reality star said “[I] love my lil crew so much it hurts.” Awww! All any momma wants to do is keep their kids healthy and safe! So glad to see the hotel heiress is listening to those trying to help — and this is a great example of how it’s possible to offer constructive criticism without being cruel! Sometimes it pays off!

See the major improvements (below):

And here’s the since-deleted original vid:

@dailymailshowbiz Paris Hilton’s new video showing her kids in their car seats in her new mom van sparked a discussion about child safety among fans. The socialite posted a clip of her infant daughter London and son Phoenix buckled into their car seats – but fans quickly flooded the comments with concerns about how the car seats were installed, noting that the infant and toddler were sitting in forward-facing seats. ???? Paris Hilton #parishilton #celebrity #entertainment #children #safety #news ♬ original sound – Daily Mail Celeb

Even the babies look happier with their new setups! Hah! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Paris Hilton/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]