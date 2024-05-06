Taylor Swift Fan Gifts Travis Kelce A Friendship Bracelet At The Miami Grand Prix! Adorable!

Travis Kelce might have to make a habit of keeping friendship bracelets on his person at all times!

On Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs star attended the Formula One Miami Grand Prix to support the team he invested in: Alpine F1 Team. He and his bestie Patrick Mahomes enjoyed some lively paddock entertainment while living life in the fast lane over the weekend, and fans were glad to see the pair turn up to the event! One fan, in particular, was even caught on camera giving Trav a friendship bracelet — as is code with Taylor Swift fans everywhere!

In a video posted to ESPNNFL‘s Instagram, the tight end can be seen strolling through the paddock when a little hand reaches out and taps him on the arm, passing him a bracelet. The tight end was appreciative of the kind gesture, saying:

“You’re too kind, thank you very much!”

The sweetest part of all, though, was how the 34-year-old said he wished he could return the favor:

“I wish I had one to give him back.”

Aww!

Watch the video (below):

There’s no doubt KillaTrav has been seeing an influx in his jewelry box recently after going public in his relationship with Mz. Swift. Fans from all over the world are eager to swap friendship bracelets with him, as we’ve seen in the past. And, of course, that’s how he got his lady’s attention in the first place! Ha!

