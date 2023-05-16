Nicole Richie's Daughter Harlow Looks JUST Like Her!

Nicole Richie may be a mother, but she looks more like a twin!

For Mother’s Day Sunday, The Simple Life alum took to Instagram to share a look at her festivities for the special day, and boy, we’re seeing double!

In a pic shared to her Story, the mother of two gave followers a rare look at her 14-year-old daughter Harlow, alongside herself, her own mom Brenda Harvey-Richie, and little sis Sofia Richie Grainge.

The fashion designer, of course, kept it classic in all black and some gold earrings to accessorize, and it looks like she passed down her style preferences to her daughter, because the teen sported a black long sleeve shirt and baggy cargo pants. Sofia, on the other hand, opted for a white turtleneck, while momma Richie herself looked gorgeous in a yellow dress. She captioned the pic:

“We all love you. Happy Mother’s Day Queen”

Beauties! But seriously, Harlow took all her mom’s genes, right?! The resemblance is uncanny!

The 41-year-old also shares 13-year-old son Sparrow with her husband of 13 years Joel Madden.

Do YOU see the resemblance? Share all your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Image via Nicole Richie/Instagram]