Paris Hilton Reveals For First Time Harrowing Details Of Sexual Assault She Suffered At Boarding School

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Whoa. Paris Hilton is opening up about more of the awful abuse she suffered while attending Provo Canyon School as a teenager.

Back in 2020, the socialite revealed she was a survivor of physical, mental, and emotional abuse following her time at the boarding school, but in a new interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, she added another horrifying category to the list: sexual abuse.

In a video recorded for the outlet, the 41-year-old claimed she experienced numerous instances of sexual abuse while she was a student at the Utah school, where she was sent after being a party girl. She explained several staff members “performed cervical exams” on her and other young girls at night. Oh no. Paris candidly reflected:

“Very late at night, this would be around 3 or 4 in the morning. They would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams. It wasn’t even with a doctor.”

Getting choked up, she continued:

“It was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us and I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor and it was really scary. It’s something that I really had blocked out for many years but it’s coming back all the time now and I think about it and now looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Truly horrible! We cannot imagine how difficult it must be to relive these awful experiences, too. The Hilton Hotels heiress opened up about the shocking new allegations on her Twitter account as well, writing:

“I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I’ve never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night. Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn’t understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs.’”

Heartbreaking. Paris added:

“This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other #survivors. I was violated & I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood was stolen from me & it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children.”

On why she felt it was so important to share her experiences with the world, the reality star concluded:

“It’s important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse. Watch the @NYTimes video that shares my story & deeply disturbing information about Provo Canyon School’s owners Universal Health Services. Help me #ShutDownProvo #UHSTakeAction”

Wow. It takes so much courage to come forward with these allegations. Good for Paris for using her platform to help protect kids from the abuse she suffered.

You can hear more from Paris and other survivors’ stories (below).

I was abused at Provo Canyon School 20 years ago and I am so heartbroken to see uncovered security footage of a child being thrown to the ground. Click the link below to watch disturbing footage from the school where I was abused. https://t.co/AbvjMDm8db — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

Nobody should ever be treated this way. Paris first opened up about her time at the youth residential treatment center in 2020, referring to the “continuous torture” which included being forced into solitary confinement. At the time Provo Canyon tried to distance themselves from any involvement in her alleged abuse. The school issued a statement declaring new ownership had taken over since the celebrity’s time, explaining:

“Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”

They may be trying to avoid the controversy, but it does not sound like Paris is done fighting to have them held accountable. Our hearts break hearing all these stories. We’re thinking of Paris and all the survivors who are speaking out!

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

