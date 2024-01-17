Paris Hilton Celebrates 'Beautiful Angel' Phoenix Turning One With ADORABLE New Pics!

Phoenix Barron is officially 1 year old!

On Instagram Tuesday, Paris Hilton was all about celebrating her little boy! In a new post with a carousel of adorable photos, the momma of two wrote a caption for her little guy, calling him a “beautiful angel”:

“One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy.”

Aww!

Related: Paris Blasts ‘Sick People’ Questioning Her Baby’s Head Size

The heiress went on to honor Phoenix’s first birthday, writing:

“Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!”

The pics the Paris In Love star put in the post are SO adorable, too! Showing off her and her hubby Carter Reum‘s first child, she added a plethora of moments from his first year of life. From still being in a swaddle in her arms aboard a private jet, to his Halloween costumes, and many sweet snuggle moments — Baby P just always seems to have a smile on his face!

She wrapped up the photo dump with a sweet video of the 1-year-old gazing up at her and making noises as she coos at him lovingly. Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming post (below):

So stinkin’ cute!

We’re wishing the happiest of birthdays to Phoenix and a big congrats to Paris for one whole year with her boy!

[Image via Paris Hilton/Instagram]