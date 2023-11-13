Paris Hilton Shuts Down Controversy Over Son's Head Size With ADORABLE New Video!

No amount of online drama is going to stop Paris Hilton from showing off her adorable baby!

After she and her sister Nicky Hilton slammed fans for judging her 9-month-old Phoenix for having a large head, the socialite took to TikTok to share some content — dubbing it a total “cuteness overload.” In a video of her firstborn dressed in a Cookie Monster costume on Monday, the Paris in Love star gushed in the caption:

“Cuteness overload. Love him so much! My heart is full.”

In the background of the video, as the baby boy smiled into the camera, the model could be heard laughing:

“You’re cute. Do you like that? Yeah? That’s you.”

Aw!! It’s seriously so sweet.

@parishilton Cuteness overload???????????????????????????? Love him so much!???? My heart is so full!???? ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Love!!

Thankfully, the comment section over on TikTok was much more positive than Instagram, with fans chiming in:

“The energy is infectious” “PARRISSSS HES RLLY SLIVINGGG” “Omg he is so ADORABLE”

Amazing! Just the kind of feedback fans should be sharing! As mentioned, Paris and Carter Reum (who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday) have been dealing with a ton of s**t from haters who have been bullying the baby for having a big head. Some even went so far as to question if he’s dealing with a health issue!! While asking for more kindness from followers last month, the businesswoman insisted he’s “perfectly healthy” and “just has a large brain.” Last week, her sister also clapped back at the haters, calling them “demented” for “bullying an infant.”

We seriously hope all the negative commentary stops — and we’ll take as much ADORBz baby content as Paris wants to dish out! Little Phoenix is a cutie pie! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

