Pat Sajak Gets 'Cold-Blooded' & Mean To Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Just A Week After Admonishing Audience To Be Nice!

It’s gone down on this game show!

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak just ROASTED a sweet contestant for telling a story about a medical incident that happened to him as a boy and viewers are furious! During an episode on Wednesday, contestant Scott Ingwersen was prompted to share his intro story, but even that started off rocky with the host saying:

“Why am I mentioning this? It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?”

Damn, dude!

Scott then opened up, sharing:

“It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe. The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’ But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanna say ‘thank you’ to them 30 years later.”

As the audience began to clap, Sajak literally forced them to stop then quipped:

“That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Whaaaat??

Poor Scott tried to laugh it off and treat the snarky remark as a compliment, but, uh, that was pretty rude! The contestant was just trying to thank some hardworking paramedics – and while his story was from decades ago, they deserve all the public praise they can get, especially after these last two years! But Pat was having none of that! Watch the now-viral moment (below):

Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story. Pat just throwing the shade ???? #WheelOfFortune #patsajak pic.twitter.com/0wkEL2aRan — AyeRaeRae43 (@AyeRae43) March 10, 2022

Fans took to social media to call out the 75-year-old for the inappropriate behavior, complaining:

“Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story. Pat just throwing the shade” “When did #Patsajak get so cold-blooded?” “Is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune? Pat Sajak is such an a**hole who says to someone ‘that’s the most pointless story ever’ when someone is opening up on National TV” “It was very kind of Wheel of Fortune contestant Scott to thank the paramedics that he encountered 30 years ago and it was unfortunate to see Pat Sajak make light of that moment” “So @patsajak got on his @WheelofFortune high horse a week ago & lectured everyone to be nice to contestants who couldn’t solve an easy puzzle, but tonight he had no problem belittling and insulting a contestant who told their intro story. Scott needs an apology. #WheelOfFortune”

Yeesh!

As that last fan mentioned, it was just a week ago that Pat was asking for viewers to be more compassionate toward contestants online. After an episode aired in which players appeared to be failing an easy puzzle, the TV personality urged on Twitter:

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.”

But it’s okay for him to make fun of them live on-air?!

Funny enough, he even dubbed himself the king of “keeping it together,” adding:

“I’ve been praised online for ‘keeping it together’ and not making fun of the players. Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people.”

There goes that reputation! LOLz!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was this a malicious remark or was Pat trying to be funny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

