You Won’t Believe The Expensive AF Gifts NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Got For Their Bridal Party!!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pulled out all the stops when asking their friends and family to be a part of their special day!

How you might ask? Well, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée showered their wedding party with love by gifting them Rolex watches and Cartier bracelets. One of Matthews’ bridesmaids, Sydni Page, shared the expensive present in an unboxing video on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She opened the box to reveal a personalized robe and gold Cartier Love bangle, which reportedly came to a total of $6,900.

Related: NFL Star Richard Sherman Arrested For Domestic Violence, Taken Down By Police Dogs!

DAYUM!!! Paige obviously accepted the invitation, writing:

“Hell yes to the bridesmaid gang!!!!”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Meanwhile, Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson also dropped some footage of his basket which included a personalized flask, a shot of Fireball, and a silver Rolex. The card in the basket read:

“The time has come to help with the task … Be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help with this flask! Drink up and let me remind you, in March set your Rolex to island time!”

Take a look at the post (below):

To be honest, that is kind of a clever way to ask his groomsmen to be a part of the bridal party. It’s certainly not as cringe worthy as some of the ones you see on social media — that’s for sure!

What do you think of Patrick and Brittany’s gifts to their groomsmen and bridesmaids, Perezcious readers? Was it too much? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Patrick Mahomes/Instagram]