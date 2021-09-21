Jackass Star Patty Perez, AKA Goddess Patty, Dead At 57

Jackass alum Patty Perez, who went by the nickname Goddess Patty, has sadly passed away at 57 years old. Her daughter Priscilla confirmed the news to TMZ on Tuesday, sharing that her mother died on Friday in a Reno, Nevada hospital (where she had been living).

Patty suffered from type 1 diabetes since birth, and the result of her health and weight ultimately affected her kidneys, which were failing, according to the daughter. The family member also stressed that this passing was not related to coronavirus whatsoever, but “for complications related to her type 1 diabetes.”

While speaking with the outlet, Priscilla shared:

“We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness everyone has shown to our mom.”

Most film lovers will remember Perez for her appearances in Jackass 2 and Jackass 2.5, and it is this work that she was most proud of, her daughter continued:

“Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry.”

One of her most noteworthy segments in the franchise was called the “Magic Trick,” in which she used her body to make it appear as if co-star Jason Acuna (known as Wee Man) had disappeared. In the clip, Johnny Knoxville enters laughing, asking where Jason is while his feet dangle off the bed underneath Patty.

Patty also appeared in an episode of My Big Fat Fetish, a television show exploring men who were attracted to larger women. During her episode, the series specifically highlighted men who would pay to have her sit on them. The series also explored the more challenging aspects of her body, including how difficult it was for her to do simple, everyday activities because of her weight.

There is currently a GoFundMe page (link below) set up to help raise money for funeral expenses and other bills left over from the medical situation. Her family is asking for $6,000 and has already raised $2,450. Patty leaves behind four children, her mother, and seven grandchildren. While asking for donations, the family also shared further insight into her untimely death, expressing:

“On Friday, September 17th our world was crushed. Our mom left this earth at 1:51pm. For anyone who didn’t know she had gone through months of health issues. A lot of ups and downs, with many different diagnoses.”

Again, none of these diagnoses were COVID-19, but her health concerns were still very severe. The message continued:

“If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone. We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her.”

Wow… Patty was very loved. What a sad loss. We’re thinking of her family and friends as they grieve. To learn how to support the family, see their fundraiser HERE. R.I.P., Patty…

